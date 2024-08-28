Bubs Australia Ltd. Reports Strong FY24 Growth

Bubs Australia Ltd. (AU:BUB) has released an update.

Bubs Australia Ltd. reported a substantial improvement in their FY24 financial results, with total revenue surging by 33% to $79.7m and a notable reduction in statutory net loss by 81% to $(20.9)m. The company saw remarkable growth in the U.S. and China markets, up by 46% and 27% respectively, and announced a positive outlook with an expected revenue growth of 28% for FY25. Bubs’ strategic initiatives have positioned it as a leading brand in goat milk products, while also successfully raising capital for further investment in growth.

