BSA Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Director Elections

BSA Limited ( (AU:BSA) ) has shared an announcement.

BSA Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 25, 2025, at their Chatswood, NSW location. The meeting will cover the financial reports for the year ending June 30, 2025, and include resolutions on the remuneration report and the election or re-election of directors, including Nicholas Yates, Warwick Sauer, Paul Heick, and Daniel Raihani. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxies early, and voting will be conducted by a poll.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BSA) stock is a Buy with a A$1.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BSA Limited stock, see the AU:BSA Stock Forecast page.

More about BSA Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,611,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.79M

See more data about BSA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

