Bryah Resources Secures $170,000 in Private Placement for Project Development

An announcement from Bryah Resources Ltd. ( (AU:BYH) ) is now available.

Bryah Resources Limited announced a private placement to raise $170,000 by issuing 28,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.006 each, a 20.8% discount to the 15-day volume-weighted average price. The funds will support environmental and mining studies, fieldwork on the Golden Pike Gold and Antimony Project, and general working capital. This strategic move is expected to bolster Bryah’s ongoing exploration and project development efforts, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder value.

Bryah Resources Limited operates in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on projects in Canada and Western Australia. The company is involved in the exploration of gold, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, and manganese. Bryah has a joint venture with OM Holdings Limited for manganese exploration and is working on integrating its Gabanintha project with the Australian Vanadium Project. The company is also exploring battery metals in the Lake Johnston area and holds a stake in Star Minerals.

