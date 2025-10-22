Bryah Resources Secures $1.98 Million for Canadian Drilling Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bryah Resources Ltd. ( (AU:BYH) ) has issued an update.

Bryah Resources Limited has successfully raised $1.988 million through an oversubscribed placement of new shares to fund its exploration and drilling activities at the Golden Pike Project in Canada. The capital will be used for drilling programs, resource updates, and general working capital, potentially enhancing the company’s resource base and shareholder value.

Bryah Resources Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and antimony projects. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its Golden Pike Project located in Canada.

