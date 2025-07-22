Bryah Resources Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bryah Resources Ltd. ( (AU:BYH) ).

Bryah Resources Ltd. has announced the application for the quotation of 30,245,676 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions and may enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its strategic operations and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Bryah Resources Ltd.

Bryah Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction and production of base metals, with a particular emphasis on projects in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 10,099,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.79M

