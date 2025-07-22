Bryah Resources Ltd. Announces Issuance of Quoted Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bryah Resources Ltd. ( (AU:BYH) ) has shared an update.

Bryah Resources Ltd. has issued quoted securities without disclosure to investors, in accordance with Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001. The company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Act and states there is no excluded information required to be disclosed, indicating a transparent and lawful securities issuance process.

Bryah Resources Ltd.

Bryah Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and developing projects with a market focus on metals such as gold, copper, and manganese.

Average Trading Volume: 10,099,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.79M

