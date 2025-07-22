Bryah Resources Acquires Golden Pike Project in Canada

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bryah Resources Ltd. ( (AU:BYH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bryah Resources Ltd. has signed a contract with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. to acquire the Golden Pike high-grade gold and antimony project in New Brunswick, Canada. The agreement involves staged payments and exploration work commitments, with Bryah required to complete $3 million in exploration over four years. This acquisition strengthens Bryah’s portfolio in a Tier One mining jurisdiction, potentially enhancing its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Bryah Resources Ltd.

Bryah Resources Ltd. is a mining and exploration company with projects in Canada and Western Australia, focusing on gold, antimony, manganese, copper, nickel, and battery metals. The company is involved in a joint venture with OM Holdings Limited for manganese exploration and has interests in the Gabanintha project for copper, nickel, and gold, as well as the Lake Johnston tenements for lithium and nickel.

Average Trading Volume: 10,099,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.79M

For an in-depth examination of BYH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue