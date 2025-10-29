Brookside Energy Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brookside Energy ( (AU:BRK) ) has provided an update.

Brookside Energy Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 29, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 485,882 ordinary fully paid securities, including 60,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Brookside Energy

Brookside Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company is engaged in developing and maximizing the value of its oil and gas assets, primarily in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 112,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$39.46M

