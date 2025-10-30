Brookside Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brookside Energy ( (AU:BRK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2025, Brookside Energy Ltd highlighted significant developments including the full-quarter contribution of the Bruins well to its production and reserves, and the identification of a new Area of Interest, Riverbend, in the Anadarko Basin. The company reported nearly doubled revenue from oil and gas sales to A$30 million and a 94% increase in EBITDA to A$13.6 million. Brookside also commenced an on-market share buy-back program and appointed Chris Weatherl as a Non-Executive Director, enhancing its board’s expertise.

More about Brookside Energy

Brookside Energy Ltd is an energy company with tier-one acreage in the Anadarko Basin, United States. The company focuses on oil and gas production, primarily from its SWISH Play project in southern Oklahoma, which has produced over three million gross barrels of oil equivalent since 2020.

Average Trading Volume: 112,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$38.5M

