Brooks Macdonald Executes Share Buyback, Reducing Share Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 7,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 1,785.00 pence per share, as part of its ongoing Share Buyback programme. This move will reduce the company’s total issued share capital to 16,002,539 shares, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BRK) stock is a Hold with a £2150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brooks Macdonald stock, see the GB:BRK Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s strong financial position and positive corporate events significantly boost its overall stock score. Technical indicators suggest cautious optimism, while valuation metrics indicate moderate attractiveness. The absence of specific earnings call data limits analysis but does not detract from the company’s current strategic improvements.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK, serving Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) and clients since 1991. The company is known for its innovative investment solutions, including the Managed Portfolio Service, and is committed to delivering strong and consistent investment performance to meet clients’ financial objectives.

Average Trading Volume: 37,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £280.8M

