Brooks Macdonald Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Share Capital

Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ) has provided an announcement.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 2,000 of its ordinary shares at 1,730.00 pence each, as part of its ongoing Share Buyback programme. This transaction reduces the company’s total issued share capital to 15,883,000 shares, impacting the voting rights and shareholding calculations for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BRK) stock is a Hold with a £1850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brooks Macdonald stock, see the GB:BRK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive corporate events. While technical indicators support a bullish outlook, challenges in profitability and valuation metrics are balanced by a strong dividend yield and strategic corporate actions.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a prominent UK-based provider of wealth management services. Established in 1991, the company is known for its independent and financially robust operations, offering innovative investment solutions to Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) and their clients. Brooks Macdonald is recognized for its pioneering products, including the Managed Portfolio Service, aimed at delivering consistent investment performance to meet clients’ financial goals.

Average Trading Volume: 21,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £268.8M

