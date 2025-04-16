Brooks Macdonald Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Share Capital

Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ) has issued an announcement.

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC has announced the purchase of 6,000 of its own shares as part of its Share Buyback programme, at a volume weighted average price of 1,402.50 pence per share. This move will reduce the company’s total issued share capital to 16,263,539 shares, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:BRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial foundation, effective cash flow management, and strategic corporate actions such as share buybacks and market transitions. Despite some challenges in profitability, the stock benefits from a solid valuation and an attractive dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates some bearish trends, but the positive impact of recent corporate events and low financial leverage support a favorable outlook.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK, serving independent financial advisors (IFAs) and clients since 1991. The company is known for its innovative investment solutions, including the Managed Portfolio Service, and aims to deliver strong investment performance to meet clients’ financial objectives.

YTD Price Performance: -13.74%

Average Trading Volume: 136,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £226.9M

