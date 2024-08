Brookfield Reinsurance (TSE:BNRE) has released an update.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has released its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024, detailing assets and investments. The documents indicate changes in the company’s available-for-sale fixed maturity securities, equity securities, and various loan portfolios, reflecting shifts in their financial positioning.

