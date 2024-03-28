Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Annual Filings

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (TSE:BNRE) has released an update.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has announced the completion of its annual filings, with the 2023 annual report and audited financial statements now available on various platforms including EDGAR and SEDAR. Shareholders can also request hard copies of these documents at no cost. The company is known for providing insurance and reinsurance solutions to both individuals and institutions.

