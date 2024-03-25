Brookfield Launches $150M Perpetual Subordinated Notes

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) has released an update.

Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. has entered into an underwriting agreement to issue $150 million of 7.250% Perpetual Subordinated Notes, backed by a consortium of underwriters led by Wells Fargo Securities and others. The notes are guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable Partners and other entities, and the sale is set to close on March 25, 2024, with the underwriters receiving a commission of up to 3.15% for the public distribution of the securities. This move signifies Brookfield’s strategic financial planning to bolster its capital structure through the securities market.

For further insights into TSE:BEP.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.