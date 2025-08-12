Brookfield Corporation Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brookfield Corporation ( (TSE:BN) ) has issued an announcement.

Brookfield Corporation, a major player in the financial sector, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing a decline in revenues compared to the previous year. The company recorded revenues of $18,083 million, down from $23,050 million in the same quarter of 2024. Despite the revenue drop, Brookfield achieved a net income of $1,055 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $285 million in the previous year. The net income attributable to shareholders also increased to $272 million from $43 million. These results indicate a positive turnaround in the company’s financial performance, potentially strengthening its position in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BN) stock is a Buy with a C$65.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brookfield Corporation stock, see the TSE:BN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BN is a Neutral.

Brookfield Corporation’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and positive technical indicators. However, financial performance challenges, including high leverage and negative free cash flow, along with a high P/E ratio, weigh down the score. The company’s strategic initiatives and robust capital position provide a positive outlook, but valuation concerns remain.

More about Brookfield Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 1,699,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$146.3B

