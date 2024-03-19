Brookfield Announces New CFO and Annual Filings

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A (TSE:BAM) has released an update.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has completed its annual filings, including audited financial statements for 2023, and announced the appointment of Hadley Peer Marshall as the new Chief Financial Officer effective May 31, 2024. Marshall brings over 20 years of asset management experience and succeeds Bahir Manios, who has retired after successfully establishing the company as a separate entity in 2022. The company’s president praised Marshall’s depth of experience and Manios’s contributions to Brookfield’s strong position in asset management.

