Broo Ltd. Welcomes New Director Jason Zhang

Broo Ltd. (AU:BEE) has released an update.

Broo Ltd. has announced the appointment of Jason Zhang as a new director effective April 3, 2024. According to the initial director’s interest notice provided to the ASX, Zhang currently holds no securities in the company, either as a registered holder or beneficially. The company has disclosed this information in compliance with listing rule 3.19A.1 and the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:BEE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.