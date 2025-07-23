Bronco Billy Co., Ltd. Reports Strong First Half 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Bronco Billy Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3091) ) is now available.

Bronco Billy Co., Ltd. reported a 15% increase in net sales for the first half of 2025, reaching 14,590 million yen, with a slight rise in operating and ordinary profits. The company’s financial position remains strong with a high equity-to-asset ratio of 81.7%. The company has maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stable financial health and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Bronco Billy Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. It operates in the food service industry, primarily focusing on providing dining experiences through its chain of restaurants.

Average Trading Volume: 62,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen51.72B

