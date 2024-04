Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) has shared an update.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on May 1, after market close. Interested investors can tune in for a comprehensive earnings conference call and audio webcast scheduled for May 2 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to gain insights into the company’s performance and future prospects.

Learn more about BNL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.