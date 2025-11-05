Broadridge Financial Solutions Reports Strong Q1 Fiscal 2026

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( (BR) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Broadridge Financial Solutions presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is a global technology company that provides innovative solutions for the financial services industry, specializing in investor communications, governance, and technology-driven operations. The company is recognized for its role in powering investing, governance, and communications for its clients, contributing to operational resiliency and business performance enhancement.

In its first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report, Broadridge Financial Solutions reported a strong performance with a 9% increase in recurring revenues and a significant 51% rise in adjusted earnings per share. The company also raised its outlook for recurring revenue growth to the higher end of its 5-7% guidance range, reflecting a robust start to the fiscal year.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 12% increase in total revenues to $1.589 billion and a 40% rise in operating income to $189 million. The company’s adjusted operating income also saw a 36% increase, reaching $251 million. Despite a 43% decline in closed sales, Broadridge’s strategic acquisitions and share repurchases indicate a focus on long-term growth and capital deployment.

Broadridge’s segments, Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations, both showed revenue growth, with the latter experiencing a 13% increase in recurring revenues driven by acquisitions and organic growth. The company also made strategic acquisitions, including Signal and iJoin, to bolster its governance and retirement plan technology offerings.

Looking ahead, Broadridge remains optimistic about its fiscal 2026 performance, maintaining its guidance for adjusted EPS growth of 8-12% and closed sales between $290-$330 million. The company continues to focus on democratizing governance, simplifying capital markets, and modernizing wealth management to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue