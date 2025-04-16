Broadleaf Co., Ltd. Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3673) ) has issued an announcement.

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. announced the disposal of 85,496 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation for its directors and corporate officers. This initiative, approved by the Board of Directors, aims to align the interests of the company’s leadership with shareholders by tying compensation to stock performance, thereby incentivizing efforts to increase corporate value.

More about Broadleaf Co., Ltd.

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing IT services and solutions, with a particular emphasis on enhancing corporate value and shareholder engagement through innovative compensation systems.

YTD Price Performance: -2.53%

Average Trading Volume: 267,813

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen57.81B

See more data about 3673 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue