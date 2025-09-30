British Land Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from British Land Company plc ( (GB:BLND) ) is now available.

British Land Company plc announced that as of 30 September 2025, its issued share capital consists of 1,011,026,862 ordinary shares, with 11,266,245 held in Treasury. This results in a total of 999,760,617 shares with voting rights. This disclosure is in line with FCA’s requirements and assists shareholders in determining their voting rights percentage, impacting their notification obligations to the company and FCA.

British Land Company plc’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its solid valuation metrics, including a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, which make it attractive to value and income investors. The technical analysis supports a neutral to slightly bullish outlook, although the stock faces resistance at higher levels. Financial performance is stable but marked by volatility in revenue and cash flow, which poses some risks.

More about British Land Company plc

British Land Company plc operates in the real estate industry, focusing on owning, managing, and developing a portfolio of commercial properties in the UK. The company primarily deals with office spaces and retail properties, targeting both corporate clients and retail businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 3,376,177

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.48B

