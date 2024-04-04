British American Tobacco Share Buyback Update

British American Tobacco (BTI) has released an update.

British American Tobacco (BAT) has announced the purchase of 300,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with the transaction handled by UBS AG on April 3, 2024. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 2372.00p to 2402.00p, and the company plans to cancel the acquired shares. This buyback comes after the authorization from BAT’s shareholders during the Annual General Meeting on April 19, 2023, and it will adjust the number of shares with voting rights in the market.

