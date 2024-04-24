British American Tobacco Share Buyback Update

British American Tobacco (UK) (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 210,000 shares on 23 April 2024, with plans to cancel them, thus reducing the number of outstanding ordinary shares. The shares were bought at prices ranging between 2362.00p and 2387.00p, with the volume-weighted average price being 2372.0387p. Post-cancellation, the remaining shares with voting rights will total 2,230,249,954, excluding those held in treasury.

