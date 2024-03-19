British American Tobacco Share Buyback Update

British American Tobacco (BTI) has released an update.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. has purchased 280,000 of its own ordinary shares as a part of its share buyback program, with intentions to cancel them to manage share capital effectively. The shares were bought on 18 March 2024 through UBS AG, with prices ranging from 2,358.00p to 2,403.50p. This buyback will result in a total of 2,236,142,848 ordinary shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

