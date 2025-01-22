British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has shared an update.

British American Tobacco announced the repurchase of 131,632 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, facilitated by Merrill Lynch International, is in line with shareholder authorization from the company’s annual meeting and aims to cancel these shares, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and adjusting the company’s share capital structure.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a major player in the tobacco industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. Its market focus includes a significant presence in various global markets, catering to a wide range of consumers with different brands and offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 2.74%

Average Trading Volume: 4,656,626

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £65.16B

