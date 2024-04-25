British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (UK) (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco has announced a share buyback, purchasing 210,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2345.00p to 2376.00p on April 24, 2024, following authorization from shareholders at the recent AGM. These shares will be cancelled, thus reducing the total number of shares with voting rights, a move that may impact shareholders’ notification requirements. The buyback is part of a programme initiated on March 18, 2024, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital effectively.

