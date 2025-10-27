Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Psoriasis Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a long-term safety study titled ‘A Phase 3b/4 Multi-center, Randomized, Open-label, Long-term Safety Study of Deucravacitinib in Comparison to Ustekinumab in Participants With Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety of Deucravacitinib compared to Ustekinumab in treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, a significant condition affecting many individuals.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two drugs: Deucravacitinib, an experimental treatment, and Ustekinumab, an active comparator. Both are administered in specified doses on specified days to assess their long-term safety.

Study Design: This is an interventional study with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. There is no masking involved, meaning both participants and researchers know which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 4, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could influence Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s outcome might also impact competitors in the psoriasis treatment market, potentially shifting market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue