Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Promising Phase 3 Study on KarXT for Bipolar-I Disorder

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of KarXT for the Treatment of Manic Episodes in Bipolar-I Disorder (BALSAM-1)’. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of KarXT in treating manic episodes in individuals with Bipolar-I Disorder, a condition characterized by severe mood swings. This research is significant as it could offer a new treatment option for managing manic symptoms in this population.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing KarXT, an experimental drug, against a placebo. KarXT is designed to be administered in flexible doses to determine its efficacy in alleviating manic episodes.

Study Design: This is an interventional study with a randomized, parallel assignment. It employs a double-blind approach, meaning neither the participants nor the investigators know who is receiving the actual drug or the placebo. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the therapeutic benefits of KarXT.

Study Timeline: The study began on April 23, 2025, and is currently recruiting participants. The latest update was submitted on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing status.

Market Implications: If successful, this study could positively impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance by expanding their portfolio with a new treatment for Bipolar-I Disorder. This could enhance investor sentiment, especially if KarXT proves to be a superior alternative to existing treatments. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry may need to adjust their strategies in response to these findings.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue