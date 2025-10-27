Bristol-Myers Squibb’s New Study on Multiple Myeloma Maintenance Therapy: A Potential Market Game-Changer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Two-stage, Randomized, Multi-center, Controlled, Open-label Study Comparing Iberdomide Maintenance to Lenalidomide Maintenance Therapy After Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation (ASCT) in Participants With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM) (EXCALIBER-Maintenance)’. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of iberdomide maintenance therapy compared to lenalidomide maintenance therapy in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma following an autologous stem cell transplant. This research is significant as it could lead to improved maintenance therapy options for multiple myeloma patients.

The study is testing two drugs: Iberdomide and Lenalidomide. Iberdomide is being tested in three different doses as an experimental treatment, while Lenalidomide serves as the active comparator. Both drugs are administered in specified doses on specified days, aiming to maintain patient health post-transplant.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are randomly assigned to different treatment groups, and the study is open-label, meaning both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered.

The study began on April 11, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the last update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and potential timeline for results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s market position, potentially enhancing its stock performance if iberdomide proves more effective than lenalidomide. This could also influence investor sentiment positively, given the competitive landscape in the multiple myeloma treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

