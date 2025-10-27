Bristol-Myers Squibb’s New Study on Deucravacitinib for Sjögren’s Syndrome: What Investors Need to Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Deucravacitinib in Adults With Active Sjögren’s Syndrome (POETYK SjS-1)’. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of Deucravacitinib in treating adults with active Sjögren’s Syndrome, a condition characterized by dry mouth and eyes, which can significantly impact quality of life.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two doses of Deucravacitinib, an experimental drug, against a placebo. The goal is to determine the drug’s effectiveness in alleviating symptoms of Sjögren’s Syndrome.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all unaware of which treatment participants receive. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 7, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and any emerging results that could influence its direction.

Market Implications: The outcome of this study could significantly impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance the company’s portfolio in autoimmune disease treatments. Positive results could also shift investor sentiment favorably, especially given the competitive landscape of pharmaceutical companies focusing on similar conditions.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

