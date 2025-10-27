Bristol-Myers Squibb’s KarXT Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Bipolar-I Disorder Treatment

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of KarXT for the Treatment of Manic Episodes in Bipolar-I Disorder (BALSAM-2). The study aims to assess the effectiveness of KarXT in treating manic episodes in individuals with Bipolar-I Disorder, focusing on its efficacy compared to a placebo over a three-week inpatient period. This research is significant as it targets a critical aspect of mental health treatment, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for those affected by this condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests KarXT, an experimental drug, against a placebo. KarXT is administered in flexible doses to evaluate its potential in alleviating symptoms of mania in Bipolar-I Disorder patients.

Study Design: This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with a parallel intervention model. Participants and investigators are both blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the efficacy of KarXT in a controlled setting.

Study Timeline: The study began on April 23, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

Market Implications: The update on this study could influence Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance their portfolio in the psychiatric drug market. Investors might view this as a promising development, especially given the competitive landscape in mental health treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

