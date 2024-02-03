Bristol-Myers Squibb Q4 and Full Year Financial Update

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 2, 2024, the Company made available a presentation on its financial and operating initiatives for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year, in conjunction with a conference call and webcast. The presentation, which includes non-GAAP financial information, is accompanied by reconciliations with GAAP measures and is furnished as part of a Current Report. The Company may remove the presentation from its website at any time, and the information provided is not considered filed under securities law nor is it an admission of materiality.

