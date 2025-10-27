Bristol-Myers Squibb Advances Pancreatic Cancer Study with BMS-986504

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a randomized, Phase 2/3 clinical trial titled A Study Comparing BMS-986504 in Combination With Nab-paclitaxel and Gemcitabine Versus Placebo in Combination With Nab-paclitaxel and Gemcitabine in Participants With Untreated Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma With Homozygous MTAP Deletion (MountainTAP-30). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BMS-986504, a selective PRMT5 inhibitor, in combination with standard chemotherapy treatments for patients with a specific genetic deletion in pancreatic cancer. This research is significant as it targets a challenging cancer type with limited treatment options.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests BMS-986504, a drug designed to inhibit PRMT5, in combination with Nab-paclitaxel and Gemcitabine, both standard chemotherapy drugs. The purpose is to enhance treatment efficacy for pancreatic cancer patients with the MTAP deletion.

Study Design: The trial is interventional and randomized, with participants allocated into different groups receiving either the experimental drug combination or a placebo with standard chemotherapy. It employs a parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary goal is treatment efficacy.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 14, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

Market Implications: This study’s progress could significantly impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance their oncology portfolio and market position. Investors should monitor this trial closely, as positive outcomes could influence investor sentiment and competitive dynamics in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

