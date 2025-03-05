Brisbane Broncos Limited Director Increases Stake

Brisbane Broncos Limited ( (AU:BBL) ) just unveiled an update.

Brisbane Broncos Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Karl Douglas Morris acquiring 87,611 ordinary shares through an on-market trade valued at $82,992.29. This acquisition may indicate a strategic move by the director to increase his stake in the company, potentially impacting the company’s governance and signaling confidence in its future performance.

More about Brisbane Broncos Limited

Brisbane Broncos Limited operates in the sports and entertainment industry, primarily focused on professional rugby league. The company is known for managing the Brisbane Broncos, a prominent rugby league team in Australia, and engages in activities related to sports management and promotion.

YTD Price Performance: -0.53%

Average Trading Volume: 7,358

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.65M

Find detailed analytics on BBL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.