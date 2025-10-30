Brinker International Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

Brinker International ( (EAT) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brinker International presented to its investors.

Brinker International, Inc. is a leading casual dining restaurant company, known for its brands Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy, operating over 1,600 restaurants globally.

In its first quarter of fiscal 2026, Brinker International reported strong financial results with significant growth in sales and traffic, particularly at Chili’s, despite challenging economic conditions. The company highlighted its strategic investments in food, service, and atmosphere as key drivers of its success.

Key financial metrics showed a robust performance with company sales increasing to $1,335.4 million from $1,127.3 million the previous year, and total revenues reaching $1,349.2 million. Operating income rose to $117.9 million, while net income more than doubled to $99.5 million. Chili’s reported a remarkable 21.4% increase in comparable restaurant sales, while Maggiano’s faced a decline of 6.4%. The company also repurchased $92.0 million of its common stock, indicating confidence in its growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, Brinker International reiterated its fiscal 2026 guidance, expecting total revenues between $5.60 billion and $5.70 billion, and net income per diluted share, excluding special items, in the range of $9.90 to $10.50. The company remains focused on leveraging its strong performance to drive further growth and address challenges at Maggiano’s.

