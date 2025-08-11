Brilliance China Automotive Issues Profit Warning Amid Mixed Financial Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings ( (HK:1114) ) has provided an update.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a projected decrease in unaudited profit before income tax by approximately 34% to 36% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is attributed to the underperformance of its major associate, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. However, the company expects an increase in unaudited profit after income tax by 10% to 13% due to a significant reduction in withholding tax, resulting from decreased dividend payments. The unaudited profit attributable to equity holders is anticipated to rise by 13% to 16%. The company advises caution to shareholders and potential investors as the interim results are still being finalized.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1114) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brilliance China Automotive Holdings stock, see the HK:1114 Stock Forecast page.

More about Brilliance China Automotive Holdings

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production and sales of automobiles, with a significant market presence through its major associate, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 19.13%

Average Trading Volume: 25,440,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$16.9B

For an in-depth examination of 1114 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue