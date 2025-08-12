Brilliance China Automotive Announces Board Meeting to Review Interim Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings ( (HK:1114) ) has provided an update.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address the approval of the company’s unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the first half of 2025 and the consideration of a potential dividend declaration. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing financial management and potential shareholder returns, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Brilliance China Automotive Holdings

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. It focuses on the production and sale of vehicles and automotive components, catering to the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 25,312,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$16.95B

