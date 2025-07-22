BrilliA Inc Reports 15% Revenue Growth for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BrilliA Inc. Class A ( (BRIA) ) is now available.

BrilliA Inc announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reporting a 15% increase in revenue to $64.39 million, driven by strong sales in brassieres, tops, and swimsuits, particularly in North America. Despite a decline in net income due to increased operating expenses, the company improved its gross profit margin through enhanced cost control measures. The company anticipates further growth through strategic agreements and market expansions, including a new manufacturing capacity in Cambodia and the launch of its DIANA lingerie brand in ASEAN countries.

More about BrilliA Inc. Class A

BrilliA Inc is a comprehensive service and solution provider for over 30 ladies’ intimate apparel brands globally, managing aspects like sourcing, design, prototyping, supply chain, logistics, and quality control. The company collaborates with major international brands such as Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands Inc., and H&M.

Average Trading Volume: 12,882

