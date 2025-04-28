Brii Biosciences Reschedules Annual General Meeting to June 3, 2025

The latest update is out from Brii Biosciences Limited ( (HK:2137) ).

Brii Biosciences Limited has announced a change in the date of its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will now be held on June 3, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled June 17, 2025. This rescheduling also affects the closure period of the register of members, which will now be closed from May 29 to June 3, 2025, to determine shareholders’ eligibility to attend and vote at the AGM. The company has clarified that all other information related to the AGM remains unchanged, and no revised documents will be issued.

Brii Biosciences Limited is a biotechnology company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development of innovative therapies for infectious diseases. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and aims to address significant unmet medical needs in the healthcare sector.

