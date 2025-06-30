Brightstar Capital Completes Acquisition of PlayAGS

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Playags ( (AGS) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Brightstar Capital Partners completed its acquisition of PlayAGS, Inc. for approximately $1.1 billion, following stockholder and regulatory approvals. This acquisition marks AGS’s transition to a privately held company, with its stock being delisted from the NYSE. The move comes as AGS has experienced significant growth, doubling its global slot unit sales and increasing its online gaming and table products revenue over the past three years. With Brightstar as a strategic partner, AGS aims to accelerate growth and innovation in its product offerings, enhancing its ability to serve casino operators globally.

Spark’s Take on AGS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AGS is a Outperform.

Playags has demonstrated a strong recovery in financial performance with notable improvements in profitability and cash flow, albeit with a high level of leverage that poses a risk. The stock’s positive technical indicators suggest upward momentum. The valuation appears attractive with a low P/E ratio, though the lack of a dividend may be less appealing to some investors. Overall, the company shows promise but requires careful monitoring of its debt levels.

More about Playags

AGS is a global gaming company offering a diverse range of gaming experiences, including slot machines, table products, card shufflers, and online gaming. The company is known for its customer-centric culture and innovative approach, which has helped it become a leading gaming supplier with a strong presence in both land-based and digital gaming markets.

Average Trading Volume: 531,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $518M

