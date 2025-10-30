BrightSpire Capital Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Brightspire Capital Inc ( (BRSP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brightspire Capital Inc presented to its investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a leading publicly traded commercial real estate credit REIT, specializing in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments and net leased properties primarily in the United States.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, BrightSpire Capital reported a GAAP net income of $1.0 million, translating to $0.01 per share, alongside Distributable Earnings of $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share, and Adjusted Distributable Earnings of $21.2 million, or $0.16 per share. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share for its Class A common stockholders.

Key highlights from the quarter include positive net loan originations and a reduction in watchlist exposure, which were complemented by an REO sale. The company’s GAAP net book value stood at $7.53 per share, with an undepreciated book value of $8.68 per share as of September 30, 2025.

Looking ahead, BrightSpire Capital’s management remains focused on growing its portfolio and earnings through new loan originations and reducing risk by resolving watchlist and REO assets. The company aims to continue its strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value while navigating the complexities of the commercial real estate market.

