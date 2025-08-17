Brightcom Group Welcomes Esteemed Defence Scientist as Advisor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brightcom Group Limited ( (IN:BCG) ) has shared an update.

Brightcom Group Limited has announced that Dr. Prahlada Ramarao, a renowned Defence scientist and Padma Shri awardee, will join as an advisor to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. M. Suresh Kumar Reddy. Dr. Ramarao’s extensive experience in India’s Defence and aerospace programs, including his leadership in the development of the Akash missile system, will provide strategic guidance to Brightcom Defence, enhancing the company’s capabilities in serving national security goals.

More about Brightcom Group Limited

Brightcom Group Limited operates in the digital marketing and advertising industry, focusing on providing digital marketing solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in leveraging technology to enhance advertising effectiveness and has a market focus on digital transformation and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 8,181,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 30.57B INR

