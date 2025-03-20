Brightcom Group Secures Interim Relief from Telangana High Court

Brightcom Group Limited ( (IN:BCG) ) has issued an update.

Brightcom Group Limited announced that the Telangana High Court has granted an interim suspension of the penalty recovery proceedings against its promoter, Mr. Suresh Kumar Reddy. This decision comes after a writ petition was filed challenging a SEBI order that imposed penalties on Mr. Reddy. The court observed a lack of substantive evidence to justify the penalty, leading to a temporary suspension effective for two weeks, with further proceedings scheduled for April 1, 2025.

