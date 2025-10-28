Brightcom Group Expands into Defense Sector with New Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Brightcom Group Limited ( (IN:BCG) ).

Brightcom Group Limited has announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Brightcom Defence Private Limited, to focus on the defense sector. This strategic move, led by a three-member leadership team including Mr. M. Suresh Kumar Reddy as Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. M. V. Mayuk Reddy as Executive Director, aims to expand the company’s operations into defense technologies. The subsidiary’s new website provides insights into its initial focus areas and serves as a portal for customer and partner inquiries. This development marks a significant step in diversifying Brightcom’s business portfolio without altering its share capital structure.

More about Brightcom Group Limited

Brightcom Group Limited operates in the digital marketing and advertising industry, focusing on providing technology-driven solutions for online advertising and digital marketing. The company is known for its expertise in digital marketing services and has a market focus on leveraging technology to enhance advertising strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 4,090,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 27B INR

