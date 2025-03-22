Bright Green Corp Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Bright Green Corp ( (BGXXQ) ) just unveiled an update.

Bright Green Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 22, 2025, in the District of New Mexico, operating as a debtor-in-possession. On March 17, 2025, the company submitted a proposed reorganization plan and disclosure statement to the Bankruptcy Court, detailing the restructuring process and the solicitation of creditor votes. The plan’s approval and successful restructuring remain uncertain, with stakeholders cautioned about the speculative nature of trading the company’s securities during the proceedings.

More about Bright Green Corp

YTD Price Performance: -41.67%

Average Trading Volume: 188,037

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.17M

