Brigade Hotel Ventures Releases Q2 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited ( (IN:BRIGHOTEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited announced the approval of its unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The board meeting, held on October 24, 2025, also included the review of these results by the statutory auditors. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited

Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and development. The company is involved in providing accommodation and related services, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 138,506

For detailed information about BRIGHOTEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue