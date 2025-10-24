Brigade Hotel Ventures Corrects Q2 FY26 Investor Presentation Error

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited ( (IN:BRIGHOTEL) ).

Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, a company in the hospitality industry, has issued a corrigendum regarding its investor presentation for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026. The correction pertains to a typographical error on slide 19, where ‘Other Expenses’ were initially reported as Rs. 46 crores instead of the correct amount of Rs. 53 crores. This revision ensures accurate financial representation, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and trust with investors and stakeholders.

More about Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited

Average Trading Volume: 138,506

Learn more about BRIGHOTEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue