Bridgemarq Reports Revenue Growth Amid Net Loss

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. ( (BREUF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. presented to its investors.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. is a prominent Canadian company providing services to residential real estate brokers and operating a network of over 21,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. In its latest earnings report, Bridgemarq announced significant growth in its asset base following the acquisition of certain real estate brokerages from Brookfield Business Partners, contributing to a substantial increase in annual revenue to $350.7 million from $48.5 million the previous year. However, the company reported a net loss of $10.3 million for 2024, attributed mainly to a non-cash loss on the valuation of Exchangeable Units and increased depreciation and amortization expenses. Despite the net loss, Bridgemarq saw an increase in cash flow from operations by $3.4 million, driven by reduced working capital requirements. The company also declared a monthly dividend of $0.1125 per Restricted Voting Share. Looking ahead, Bridgemarq’s management remains optimistic about its position in the Canadian real estate market, emphasizing the integration of acquired operations and the company’s readiness to capitalize on market opportunities in 2025 and beyond.

